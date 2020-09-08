Former Stratford mayor David Walter remembered at council meeting

Taranaki historian and former Stratford mayor David Walter died on Saturday after a short fight with Leukaemia.

Stratford’s elected members stood with their heads bowed during a minute of silence at Tuesday's meeting in honour of the council’s first mayor.

The Douglas-born man held a raft of responsibilities over his years, first joining the Stratford County Council as a councillor in 1974 and then progressing to chairman in 1983.

He then became mayor of the Stratford District Council in 1989 when the borough and county councils merged. He held the role for nine years.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke called for the minute of silence at the start of the ordinary meeting of council.

Volzke said council’s flag was half-mast for the “very well known, very respected” former mayor, and it would remain like that on Wednesday – when Walter’s funeral will be held.

Mike Scott/Stuff Walter wrote ‘Stratford: Shakespearean Town Under the Mountain’ which celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Taranaki community in 2005.

Walter also chaired the TSB Community Trust, which supports groups around the region, for eight years and was a TSB and Port Taranaki director.

He also chaired Tourism Taranaki, and the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) for six years from 2001.

TRC chair David MacLeod said Walter set high standards and had left big shoes to fill.

In a statement, MacLeod said the father-of-three had been an invaluable mentor and set an inspired example in good governance.

“He was highly respected for his wisdom and renowned for his wit,” MacLeod said. “His passing is a big loss for the regional community as well as those close to him. ”

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Walter was also the chairman of the Taranaki Regional Council, and announced his retirement in 2007.

MacLeod said Walter was elected to the TRC in 1998 and became deputy chairman in November 1999. He was elected chairman in 2001 and held the post until his retirement in 2007.

As chairman, he was an ex-officio member of all TRC committees – the consents and regulatory, executive and regional land transport.

“His leadership was a major factor in the Council’s ongoing successes.”