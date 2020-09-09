Taranaki Catholic school sends parents email including documents to 'vote no' in cannabis and euthanasia referendums

St Joseph’s Catholic School Stratford sent the email to parents on Tuesday.

A Stratford Catholic school has upset parents after it sent an email with reasons to ‘vote no’ in the euthanasia and cannabis referendums.

The email, which was sent to the parents of pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic School Stratford on Tuesday, came from principal Chris Linders through the school’s office manager.

"Please find attached information to help you make an informed decision about the upcoming referendum. The www.votesafe.nz/quiz is also worth a go. It contains 10 questions and just takes a few minutes,” it read. “God bless, Chris.”

JANE MATTHEWS/Stuff The email contained two documents stating why parents should 'vote no' to cannabis and euthanasia.

Each attachment contained a document from valueyourvote.org.nz, which is run by social conservative group Family First New Zealand.

The documents were 20 reason to vote no to cannabis, and 20 reasons to vote no to euthanasia.

A parent of the school told the NZ Herald they complained to the Ministry of Education and said the note was "misleading" because the information provided gave only one side of the arguments - against legalising both cannabis and euthanasia.

"I do understand that the Catholic Church has a position on the sanctity of life, and that I have chosen to send my children to a Catholic school," she said.

"The difference is that this is happening on the school side of the road. It's not that I'm not pro-life, I am, it's more that for me I differentiate between the school and the education sector and the Catholic Church."

JANE MATTHEWS/Stuff School parents were concerned the email only gave one side of the argument, despite saying it would help make an ‘informed decision’.

Another parent told NZ Herald: "The school has my personal email address for school-related stuff, not for anything outside of the school."

St Joseph’s School Stratford and Ministry of Education have been approached for comment.

New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College principal Martin Chamberlain said the school had a duty to share the “church's stance on things”, but had to be careful not to tell people how to vote.

”It’s a cloudy issue,” Chamberlain said.

He said the issue became even more cloudy as the school is circulating information that’s already in the public domain.

However, Chamberlain said he personally would not have sent such emails.

