Motorcyclist's crash at New Plymouth intersection caught on camera

Motorcyclist’s crash in New Plymouth caught on camera.

A motorcyclist’s early morning crash at an accident-prone Taranaki intersection has been caught on camera.

In the footage, the rider loses control of his machine in Devon Rd, Northgate, while heading into New Plymouth about 1.40am on Wednesday.

The footage shows the rider clipping a traffic island at the intersection with Watson St and getting slightly airborne before coming off his bike which slides along the road in a shower of sparks.

Police arrived moments after the crash but a spokeswoman said officers were not chasing the motorcyclist.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with moderate injuries.

Murray Chong/Stuff Emergency services arrive at the scene where a motorcyclist crashed in Devon Rd, Northgate, New Plymouth, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The spill was caught on a newly installed security camera erected by Murray Chong after a spate of vandalism at his property just across the road from the crash site.

Chong said he had been intending to set up the camera for a while.

“I have been wanting to do it to capture the crashes at this intersection.”

He said motorists speeding through the area had been an ongoing issue for years.

“I knew I would have caught an accident within the first month.”

In June 2018, a drink-driver ploughed through a car yard next to the intersection causing $13,000 in damage and in March 2019 another slammed into a streetlight just outside.

The car yard’s owner, Darryl Macdonald, claimed in 2019 there had been about 10 crashes at the scene in one year.

Police said a patrol car was in the area and police were aware of the vehicle as it had been observed travelling at allegedly excess speed minutes before the crash.

“However, a pursuit had not been initiated.”

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.