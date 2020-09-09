Devon St 'eating, playing, chilling' space to be trialled by council

A street hangout space in New Plymouth, and a potential cycle and walkway on an Inglewood road, are set to be trialled as part of the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s ‘Innovative Streets’ campaign.

The New Plymouth District Council's Strategy & Operations Committee has this week signed off on the ‘Devon Social Space’, re-allocating some on-street parking spaces on Devon St East to create temporary areas for “eating, playing and chilling”.

A group of business owners had identified that there was nowhere for local office workers to eat their lunch or meet in a public space in that part of town, the report to councillors said.

The NZTA’s Innovating Streets program – set up to give funding and guidance for councils to trial projects that prioritise walking and cycling -- will pay up to 90 per cent of the cost, NPDC infrastructure and assets manager David Langford said.

The plan will see up to nine on-street car parks lost for the duration of the trial, expected to be up to 18 months.

The average annual income from each of the parks is about $3000, based on an occupancy of 61 per cent.

It is also proposed to extend the 30kmh zone to the Eliot St intersection.

The temporary platforms will be accessible to the public, constructed from durable timbers, artificial grass, and include play structures with permanent and moveable seating.

Each space will have plantings for shade and decorative metal barriers to separate the area from traffic.

Committee chair Stacey Hitchcock told Tuesday's meeting the project was good because it was business-driven, but councillor Murray Chong questioned when they were going to start saving money.

Meanwhile, an Inglewood cycle and walkway proposal is set to come back to full council next month after consultation with the community.

NPDC/Supplied The 'community cul-de-sac' will allow cyclists and walkers but motorists should drive around it.

If the trial goes ahead, just over a kilometre of parking spaces on Kelly St will be closed for the six-month trial starting February next year.

It will include a community cul-de-sac which allows walkers and cyclists, but not vehicles, through, and protected uni-directional cycle lanes either side of Kelly St from Brown St to Matai St (SH3).

Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has agreed to fund $192,000 towards it and NPDC have agreed to contribute $22,000.