Back-up plan and social distancing measures are ready if needed for New Plymouth's January Synthony show

Synthony’s founder Erika Amoore says they’re working hard to ensure the show can go on in January.

Organisers of one of two major concerts coming to Taranaki this summer have contingency plans in place should the event be hampered by Covid-19.

Synthony founder Erika Amoore said organisers were working with the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Venture Taranaki to ensure the show will go ahead on January 23, but exactly how would be governed by Government guidelines.

“Backup dates are in place, and we will be prepared to socially distance guests if need be,” she said.

Synthony, made up of the 80-piece Auckland Symphony Orchestra, DJs, singers, and featuring a light and laser show, is hoping to put on its first outdoor show at New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands.

Although Amoore was unable to disclose sales figures, she said 60 per cent of tickets sold so far had been bought by locals, with the remainder by concert-goers in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Northland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson/Marlborough, Canterbury and Southland.

If the show is unable to go ahead, ticket holders will be notified no later than two weeks prior to event day.

The performance will feature a brand-new show format, with two Synthony sets.

The first promises laid-back, early evening tunes, followed by a second set later in the night with club tracks and a full light, laser and visual show. Both sets are all ages.

Supplied/Stuff Jason Kerrison is “fizzing” to bring the show to New Plymouth in January.

Opshop lead singer Jason Kerrison, who is also a violinist, DJ and music producer, attended Synthony last year as a music fan.

“I was lucky enough to be dancing my butt off in the audience,” he said.

But now, he’s featuring in the show himself, and he is “fizzing” to bring it to New Plymouth.

“The Kiwi production crew have moulded something not only world-class but almost otherworldly,” he said.

“It's inspiring to see and bringing it to The Bowl will be magic.”