Taranaki buses will be free for world car-free day

All going well with alert levels, buses will be free on Tuesday, September 22, for World Car-Free Day.

Bus journeys in Taranaki will be free next Tuesday after the Prime Minister relaxed distancing restrictions for World Car-Free Day.

With physical distancing in place on public transport, there had been uncertainty around whether the event, celebrated in more than 40 countries, would go ahead on September 22.

Withers’ Coachlines is also putting on free buses from Okato to the New Plymouth CBD, stopping in Oakura, Omata and also at the hospital if requested, with two services leaving Tuesday morning and returning from the CBD that afternoon and evening.

Passengers need to pre-register on their website.