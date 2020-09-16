Helicopter called after person critically injured in Taranaki crash

The crash happened around 4.45pm on Wednesday. (File photo)

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital on Wednesday night after their car came off the road south of New Plymouth.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Upland Rd, Egmont Village, around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

A police media spokeswoman said it happened between State Highway 3 and Hursthouse Rd.

Initial reports were that someone was trapped in the vehicle.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person had been critically injured and a helicopter had been sent from Waikato.

A Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman said the person was flown to Waikato Hospital.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were also at the scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The road was closed and diversions put in place, a police statement said.

Traffic was still down to one lane at 8pm.

*Correction: In an earlier version of this story, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital. This was incorrect, they were flown to Waikato Hospital.