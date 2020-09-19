Kiwi couple to finally reunite in Australia after being separated since March

Paddy Dicks left Australia to come home for a funeral in March and he's been stuck in New Zealand, away from his wife, since then. (File photo)

Six months after becoming trapped in New Zealand by border restrictions, Australian-based Kiwi Paddy Dicks has finally secured flights back to his wife.

Dicks came home to New Zealand on March 13 for an Aunt’s funeral and while Covid-19 was known at the time, nothing indicated the borders would soon shut.

He’s been living with his daughter Tiffany, 25, in New Plymouth since then, while his wife Sherryl stayed in Western Australia in the isolated aboriginal community where the pair work – Dicks in aged care and Sherryl as a dialysis nurse.

Dicks’ hopes of seeing his wife are pinned on flights he has booked from Auckland to Sydney, then another to Perth, on November 10.

And while he’s feeling good, “it’s still a long way away”, he said.

Dicks said this was the longest he and Sherryl had been apart. And while it had been hard for both of them, Sherryl was basically alone in her community.

“I know she wants to see me.”

Supplied Sherryl Dicks stayed in Western Australia and continued working while her husband was stuck in New Zealand.

“I’m looking forward to it because it’s a positive and I can resume my life,” he said. “It’s lost us quite a bit of savings.”

When Dicks started seriously looking for flights at the beginning of August, he learnt he had to get two exemptions through the Government of Western Australia and Australian federal Government as he wasn’t an Australian citizen.

He had to show he was a ‘usual resident’, by proving he was married to someone who was working there who was an essential worker, and a copy of their home lease.

Once he got the exemptions he struggled to find a confirmed flight to book, and those that were confirmed were full.

But, with the help of a travel agency, he found one.

“I actually just kept hassling people.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Dicks has been living in New Plymouth with his daughter Tiffany, 25, since March. (File photo)

He had to make sure his flights were totally transferable should things changed again, or he finds earlier flights.

“I’ve just got to keep ringing up every week.”

Dicks will have to quarantine for two weeks in Perth, but he has escaped having to isolate in Sydney as he’s there for less than seven hours and not leaving the airport.

His federal government exemption is valid for three months, but his Western Australian one could get cancelled at any time.

“There’s still a risk.”

Dicks doesn’t know if he’ll have work when he returns, as it is the off season for one of his jobs, and the other is in aged care, which has restrictions due to coronavirus.

“That doesn’t seem very promising at the moment,” he said. “I actually get no support over there.”

But he’s still seeing the positives.

“It is what it is, you can’t blame anybody,” he said. “Let’s just call it a gap year.”