Waitara street sprints get the green light from community board

The Waitara street sprints have got the green light from the Waitara Community Board. (file photo)

Waitara’s street sprints are headed to the start line.

The local community board has approved the road closures necessary for the event November 14 event to go ahead, despite district council reservations.

Last year, New Plymouth District councillors overruled their staff's recommendation and allowed the Taranaki Car Club sprints to go ahead.

This time, authority was delegated to the Waitara Community Board, which met to discuss the matter on Friday.

Taranaki Car Club's Andrew Larsen, who is also on the community board but abstained from taking part in the consideration, said he visited 140 people along the route, and of those only three had not been supportive.

One woman told him he was the only cold caller she looked forward to seeing every year, he said.

Club president Larni Burkett reiterated that they took safety very seriously, and while they could not barricade the entire course they focused on the high-risk areas.

Council officers recommended the road closure go ahead, but only with more barriers than in the club’s application.

Councillor Colin Johnston instead moved the road closures be approved without the proviso for extra barriers.

While he took on board the concerns, the club knew what it was doing, he said.

He did suggest extra safety measures at one corner, not far from his property.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Waitara to have something like this that doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

Community board member Jo Rauner also backed the club's experience.

“I believe they’ve done their homework.

“I’m very confident that the safety concerns will be well met.”

Following the approval, Burkett said the committee and the club would be happy, and reiterated they took safety seriously.

“Even now I’m still going to be pushing to get more and more barriers until the day.”

The R & S Dreaver Waitara Street Sprint - Round one: Day One will take place on Saturday, November 14 between 8am and 5pm.