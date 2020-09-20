Taranaki's next generation of rugby talent follow in fathers' footsteps

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls arrived at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday morning with the Ranfurly Shield.

The mantle has been passed from fathers to sons in Taranaki’s Ranfurly Shield history.

In 1996, Taranaki’s Kevin “Smiley” Barrett and Andy Slater helped wrestle the Log ‘o Wood from Auckland, and 24 years later they were at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday morning to welcome home their sons who achieved the same feat against Canterbury on Saturday.

Beauden and Jordie Barrett, along with Bradley Slater, were part of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls team that shocked a Canterbury side littered with All Blacks in Christchurch to score a narrow victory and claim the Shield for the second time in three years.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Ranfurly Shield winners past and present, from left, Kevin “Smiley” Barrett, his son Jordie, Bradley Slater with his father Andy and Yarrows Taranaki Bulls assistant coach Neil Barnes with the Ranfurly shield at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday.

All Black Jordie Barrett slotted a long range penalty from 48 metres in the 74th minute to put his side one point ahead.

READ MORE:

* Jordie Barrett kicks Taranaki to remarkable Ranfurly Shield win against Canterbury

* Barrett brothers to challenge for Ranfurly Shield against Canterbury



GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Taranaki Bulls captain Tehorangi Walden arrives with the Ranfurly shield at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday.

His tough as teak father, who played 167 games for the province, showed the same no-nonsense approach as he was known for on the field when asked about the kick.

"He’s a goal kicker, so it’s his job to kick goals. There was a huge amount of pressure, but, yeah, he got the job done,” he said with a grin.

It was an extremely special feeling to win the Shield and Kevin said it was great to have two of his sons in the winning side and a third, Scott, watching on from the sideline.

“Playing Canterbury down there is never easy, so the boys took their chances, and they got the job done in the end.

“It was a great team effort all round.”

SKY SPORT Jordie's Barrett's late penalty from the halfway line gives Taranaki a one-point win over Waitaha in a thrilling Ranfurly Shield encounter in Ōtautahi.

Andy was equally proud of his son, who plays Super Rugby for the Chiefs and was a part of the 2019 New Zealand Under 20 squad.

“From a parent’s point of view it was great for him to experience the same things as we did.

“Just the emotion they showed afterwards means it wasn’t just another game of rugby, it was a pretty big moment for them.”

He described winning the Shield as something special and said there were many players who would never have that opportunity.

“That’s what makes the thing as prestigious as it is – is the fact it’s so hard to get hold of.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Former Taranaki rugby player and Ranfurly Shield winner Andy Slater, left, with his son Bradley at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday. Brad who was part of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls side who beat Canterbury to claim the Log ‘o Wood on Saturday.

Slater expected it to be a full house at Inglewood’s TET Stadium next Sunday when the Bulls take on Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup at Inglewood's TET Stadium, where the Shield will again be on the line.

“There will be a sell-out crowd there and it will create a whole lot of excitement in Taranaki this week.”

Bradley, who was sporting a swollen black eye - a war wound from the match – said it was an awesome feeling to win the Log ‘o Wood.

“You always dream of it as a kid and growing up you want a crack at winning it so to lift it is bloody awesome.”

Taranaki Rugby Football Union chief executive Laurence Corlett described the win as an incredible effort.

“We have done it tough for the last couple of years, so it was a pretty special moment to be involved with last night,” Corlett said.

“It was great to see the sons of Taranaki legends also winning the Ranfurly Shield. It was pretty cool, a pretty special moment.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Taranaki Bulls captain Tehorangi Walden hold the Ranfurly Shield aloft as he enteres the terminal at New Plymouth Airport on Sunday.

Corlett said it was doubtful a parade would be held to celebrate the win as had happened in previous years, but he expected a big crowd for the first defence.

“It’s going to be a real injection for the province and the team and it will be pretty special to have a crowd.

“Fingers crossed it’s level 1 and we can get as many people there as the ground can hold. We might have to put the old sold out signs up which will be fantastic.”

Queen’s We are the Champions blasted through the speakers as the team filed into the terminal about 10.40am, where more than 100 people waited to welcome them and the Shield.

The team shared hugs, hand shakes and high fives with friends and family as they walked through.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Friends and family gathered at New Plymouth Airport to greet the Taranaki Bulls home with the Ranfurly Shield on Sunday.

Guy Ormrod and his two-year-old daughter Georgie were among them.

Ormrod said it had been a bloody great game but admitted he was on the edge of his seat during the second half.

“We’re really proud of the boys.

“Of course we were nervous. It was a hard watch.”

Fellow fan Mike Morrissey said it was an amazing achievement.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Morrissey said.

“In the first half the boys really took it to them.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Ian Smith, Riaan du Plooy and Carey Simonson celebrate Taranaki winning the Ranfurly Shield at New Plymouth’s Crowded House Bar on Saturday night.

Clive Walshe described it as a brilliant victory.

“They were lucky to have had that lead at half-time, and they just held on and held on,” Walshe said.

“That was some shot, wasn’t it?” he said, referring to Jordie’s kick.

“We just erupted. We thought it was just incredible.”

Walshe said he would definitely be heading along to the first defence this weekend.

“I will get there if I have to crawl on my hands and knees.”