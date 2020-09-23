Anti-Māori representation dominates discussions at New Plymouth New Conservative event

New Plymouth district councillor and New Conservative candidate Murray Chong invited Casey Costello, of Hobson’s Pledge, to speak at his public meeting in Bell Block.

Māori representation dominated a New Conservative meeting in New Plymouth, with speakers arguing against the idea and circulating petitions to stop such a move in the district.

Guest speaker Casey Costello, of Hobson’s Pledge, told an audience of about 30 that she wanted unity, and everyone to have their say, but didn’t believe Māori representation in central and local government was the way to do that.

“We want what’s best for all New Zealanders.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Costello explained why her and her organisation do not think Māori representation is a good thing.

Costello, who told the room she was Māori, said the consultation process made it costly, and having separate representation was like saying “Māori are incapable of being elected” without it.

READ MORE:

* Postcard campaign against New Plymouth councillors who were not in favour of a Māori ward

* New Conservative candidate labelled 'delusional' over meme's comparison between him and civil rights leaders

* Call for citizens' referendum hours after Māori ward established in New Plymouth

* Petition and counter-petition to be launched after New Plymouth Māori ward approved



“Why can’t we consult Māori to see if we’re doing the right thing?” Costello said. “I support the fact we work together to find the best outcomes.”

The speech saw a member of the audience cheer “yes” multiple times.

Tuesday’s public meeting, at Bell Block’s Fred Tucker Hall, was hosted by New Plymouth New Conservative candidate Murray Chong, who is against New Plymouth District Council’s decision to establish a Māori ward.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff About 30 people attended the meeting, which was largely trumped by conversations about Māori representation.

Chong introduced his fellow candidates, Lee Smith of Taranaki/King Country and Jonathan Marshall of Whanganui, before discussing his own policies.

“We want equal rights for everyone, not based on race, not based on gender.”

He said iwi being offered land packages for deals, such as the Mt Messenger bypass seeing Ngāti Tama get land and $7.7m, was not right.

“That’s blackmail, people, and that’s not a pun.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Chong explained his views on policies, before explaining why he was against Māori wards in New Plymouth.

He named reasons he was against a Māori ward, including saying there was already an iwi representative committee, full of people he didn’t know.

A member of the audience, Alessandra Keighley, laughed at Chong saying: “They’re mana whenua.” [authority of the land]

As her laugh continued, Chong told her to “have some respect” and a member of the audience called her a racist.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alessandra Keighley questioned Costello on parts of her speech.

Before that, Keighley had asked Costello what the kaumatua in her rohe (tribal area) think of her views – and Costello said they supported her.

However, Puna Wano-Bryant, of Rongomou Community Action, which launched a postcard campaign against elected members who didn’t vote for a Māori ward, said she discovered that wasn’t the case.

Wano-Bryant said she thought it was “culturally inappropriate” for Castello to come into this rohe and tell local Māori how to vote, so she contacted the marae Costello named as her own.

Wano-Bryant said someone from the marae assured her they do not support Costello’s views, said she hadn’t been to the marae for four years, and apologised.

“Ka aroha atu ki a koutou Taranaki whānau. (Love to you Taranaki people),” the marae’s message read.