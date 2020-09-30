Taranaki DHB asking visitors to get tested - to be sure

Taranaki DHB is encouraging visitors to the region who develop symptoms to get tested for Covid-19. (File photo)

Taranaki DHB has launched a new Covid-19 testing campaign targeting visitors coming into the region and residents planning to travel.

The message for anyone who has been out of the region, in contact with someone who has been out of the region, a visitor to Taranaki who develops symptoms, or anyone who has been in close contact with visitors through work, is to get tested.

Taranaki DHB’s incident management team controller, Dr Greg Simmons, said with the school holidays under way, the campaign is timely.

“We know there is going to be a lot of inter-regional movement in the next few weeks with families taking time off to holiday.

“We want visitors coming into our region to know where to get tested for Covid-19, particularly if they develop respiratory symptoms. We also want to encourage local families who travel to get tested for their own health reassurance”.

The Ministry of Health is also calling for increased surveillance testing of workers in the tourism and hospitality industry, who are likely to have increased contact with visitors from other regions.

Simmons said people working at the border, such as the airport and Port Taranaki, are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19, as are people working in cafés, bars, restaurants, and local tourism operations.

Visitors to the region can check the Taranaki DHB Covid-19 webpage for testing clinics in New Plymouth, Hāwera, Waitara and Opunake.