Taranaki buildings to turn red in support of event workers affected by Covid-19

TSB Stadium will be one of a number of Taranaki buildings lit up red to show support for event workers affected by Covid-19.

Taranaki buildings will be lit up red on Wednesday night to show support for event industry workers who are suffering due to Covid-19.

In New Plymouth, the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, New Plymouth Operatic Society, TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium, TSH and TLL offices, as well as the TET Stadium in Inglewood and TSB Hub in Hawera will all be glowing red.

It is part of a global campaign called #weareevents, which is raising awareness for those behind the scenes who make events happen, but who haven’t been able to work for months.

“It will start in New Zealand and the idea is that across the time zones between 8pm and 11pm, venues, workshops, places where technical companies hang out will all light up in red for support,” Sally-Anne Coates, general manager of Entertainment Venues Association New Zealand, said.

“Venues have been closed, and events haven’t been happening, and are still quite restricted in the way they can work.”