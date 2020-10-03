New Plymouth electorate front runners both took advantage of early voting on Saturday

Labour candidate for New Plymouth Glen Bennett was the first person cast his vote when polling opened at the TSB Showplace at 9am on Saturday morning.

The two front runners for the New Plymouth electorate took advantage of early voting and visited a polling booth.

New Plymouth’s Labour candidate Glen Bennett was lining up outside the TSB Showplace to make sure he was the first person to cast a vote when the booth opened at 9am. National MP Jonathan Young took a more leisurely approach and arrived, with wife Maura, at 11.30.

Bennett said he wanted to be first because for him it has always been about leading the way and bringing about change.

‘’And this election for New Plymouth is about change, so I wanted to be the first to lead it.’’

And while Bennett had a contingent with him, not all of the 20 people waiting for the doors to open were Labour supporters, Bennett said.

‘’I was pleasantly surprised to see people had turned out.

‘’There was a lovely old lady who arrived at the same time I did, who’s voted her entire life. She just wanted to get here and get it out of the way, so she could go and do her housework and have a coffee.’’

The early voters were all from the older demographic, but Bennett said he was hopeful youth would get out and vote.

‘’My campaign has been about winning, but it has also been about how do we encourage those who don’t vote to vote.’’

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff New Plymouth National MP Jonathan Young and Maura cast their votes at the TSB Showcase in New Plymouth on Saturday morning.

The Electoral Commission has estimated 60 per cent of voters will vote early this year, after nearly half voted early last election.

“And I think for us it’s, lets do it, and then lets get on with the campaign for the next two weeks.’’

He’ll be out encouraging his regular supporters to get out and vote, as well as wanting to turn the undecided voters his way, Young said.

‘’I think Taranaki is in a challenging time of transition. I completely understand all the sectors that are being expected to transition. And so, my job in the next three years is to make sure we bring an intelligent approach to that, an informed approach and a scientific approach. It’s not a political slogan, these are peoples’ lives. This is our economy.’’

Electoral commission spokeswoman Clare Pasley said voting was steady in New Plymouth on Saturday.

And all 3.3 million voting packs were in the mail, but if people hadn’t received them yet, they could still vote, she said.