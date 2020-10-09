Teens witness attempted abduction of friend in New Plymouth CBD

Connor Ainsworth and his friends were skateboarding at the Huatoki Plaza on October 5 when one of them was almost abducted.

A Taranaki man has been referred to the region's mental health unit after he allegedly attempted to abduct a teenage boy on Monday.

When 14-year-old Connor Ainsworth saw one of his best mates being shoved into the back of a stranger's car in broad daylight, he couldn't believe his eyes.

“It was really weird,” he said.

Connor, and three of his friends were skateboarding at the Huatoki Plaza at about 1pm on October 5.

Moments later a middle-aged man approached them asking about their school holidays and for their addresses.

“Then he starts rubbing my shoulder,” Connor said.

The man then walked back to his car, which was parked on Devon St East, right next to the plaza, and returned with a surfboard, telling them they could have it and pushing it into one of the boys’ arms.

Confused by the situation, the boy attempted to return it to the man's car, when he was shoved from behind and shut in the vehicle.

“We were just freaked out, because when he had pushed him in he [the man] ran around to the driver’s seat to drive off,” Connor said.

But in that time the boy was able to escape and the group rang the police, while another boy took a photo of the man’s car. The group then went to report the incident at the New Plymouth Police Station.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed a person was referred to the Taranaki Base Hospital, but was unable to disclose any more details.

Connor's advice was to not engage with strangers, no matter if they were friendly or not.

His dad Michael said the ordeal was something you only read about happening elsewhere, and couldn’t believe it had happened in broad daylight in the centre of town.

But he was proud of how his son and his friends had reacted to the situation.

Michael said having the man off the streets meant he could get the help he needed.

“I’m totally relieved,” he said. “I was fearful for other kids.”

“But at the same time you can't let your guard down.”