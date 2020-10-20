First look at some of the TSB Festival of Lights' 16 new installations

Octopoda, one of the 16 new light installations at the TSB Festival of Lights this year.

A giant illuminated octopuswill be one of the main attractions at the upcoming TSB Festival of Lights in New Plymouth.

Octopoda, featuring eight colourful tentacle drums, is one of 16 new installations at the New Plymouth District Council-run event, which is returning to Pukekura Park from December 19 to January 31.

Supplied UV Spaghetti featuring 2000 metres of UV reactive rope will also feature in this year’s TSB Festival of Lights.

Alongside Octopoda will be Twig, a representation of a cluster of trees, and UV Spaghetti – 2000 metres of ulra-violet reactive rope.

The festival will also be visible in town with the introduction of a light projection shining bright in the city centre for the first time.

Supplied Twig, one of the new installations.

In addition, there will be free entertainment from home-grown talent, as well as food trucks and events for children and seniors.

Last year’s festival attracted 150,000 visitors.

“It’s going to be a special season and will bring some joy to locals and visitors to the New Plymouth District after the tumultuous year we’ve all been through because of Covid-19,” council group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner said.