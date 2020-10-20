Gang member told to take the opportunity to change his life

Gang member Joseph Reily Grace was handed a lenient jail sentence when he appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday after expressing his determination to change his life. (file photo)

A gang member and recidivist offender who has spent half of his adult life in jail was given an opportunity to break the cycle when he appeared in court.

Joseph Reily Grace appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for sentencing on charges including kidnapping, assault with a weapon, unlawful conversion and burglary.

Grace, 43, had previously pleaded guilty and had been given a sentencing indication of three years and one month’s imprisonment.

The police summary of facts stated that on February 21, Grace’s partner arranged for an associate to buy her methamphetamine, and she gave him $1600 before dropping him off.

The deal went bad and the victim was threatened and had the cash taken from him before he got a lift to another associate’s address.

Afterwards Grace’s partner and another man found the victim. They assaulted him and then called Grace.

A short time later, Grace, who is a patched member of the Uru Taha gang, arrived with a long wooden stick with a knife blade attached to the end.

“Grace came up to the victim and hit him across the face with the wooden end of the stick.

“He then thrust the bladed end towards the victim, which missed its intended target.”

The blade was again thrust at the victim, who grabbed it and then had his hand cut as Grace pulled it back.

The victim was driven to his grandparents’ house to try and get money, but when Grace thought the police had been called they left.

Overnight on February 27, Grace stole a car from outside a Bell Block address and used in during an attempted burglary in New Plymouth.

He fled on foot after being disturbed, and police later found his driver’s licence in the car’s centre console.

Grace was arrested in Blenheim on April 24, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the lenient sentence was an opportunity for Grace to prove he wanted to turn his life around.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan said Grace had a degree of remorse and had been willing to attend a restorative justice conference with the kidnapping victim.

Keegan said Grace entered early guilty pleas and had had time to reflect on his offending.

“He is too old for this and needs to make a break.”

Grieg said a cultural report detailed how Grace had suffered violence and neglect as a child and began using drugs at a young age.

He acknowledged Grace wanted to change his life and further reduced his sentence to one of two years and six months and remitted $4212 in fines, so he could leave jail with a clean slate.

“I wish you well.”