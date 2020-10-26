New Plymouth set to tighten freedom camping rules

Freedom camping is set to be banned at Corbett Park, just north of Oakura.

Freedom camping restrictions are set to get tighter in New Plymouth with the district council considering several hotspots.

At its full meeting on Tuesday, New Plymouth District Council is set to adopt several changes to its 2017 bylaw – banning freedom camping year-round at Corbett Park in Oakura, at two areas of Tongapōrutu, and, apart from six spots, at Battiscombe Tce in Waitara.

These are aimed at reducing overcrowding, and therefore protecting the environment, community access, and health and safety.

Thirty-one submissions were received on the proposal, and more than half (about 17 people) supported the changes for summer only, and 39 per cent supported the changes during winter (about 12 people), the report to councillors said.

“Lake Rotomanu continues as the preferred camping location in New Plymouth district, attracting the highest number of campers.

“The four NSC (non-self contained) marked car parks are well utilised and the number of self-contained vehicles parked around the lake remains between 10 – 20 vehicles.”

The Kaitake and Waitara community Boards supported the changes, and Kaitake added that it was no good adding more rules if they were not enforced.

“There has been a complete lack of consistency and commitment to the council monitoring and enforcement of its own rules,” the boards submitted.

One submitter called for a total ban on freedom camping in Taranaki, while another said the council should be welcoming visitors.