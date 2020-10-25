Ceremonial spikes hammered in on Waitara railway extension

Waitara Railway Preservation Society members, from left, Noel Arthur, Jim Blyde, Jim Hadlow of Acers Unlimited who donated track, and Mike Zeier check of the extension to the Waitara branch line on Friday.

Extending the Waitara Railway Preservation Society’s branch line was done the old-fashioned way by hard graft, project manager Mike Zeier says.

The work to lengthen the track by around 300 metres, into the Lepperton railway yard, was carried out between November 2019 and January 2020 but was only recently signed of by KiwiRail.

To mark the completion of the project, two ceremonial spikes were hammered into place on Friday.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Driver for the day, Carl McCullough, of the Waitara Railway Preservation Society takes the engine and two carriages along the new 300 metre section of track on Friday.

Zeier said members pitched in every weekend, working up to 10 hours a day, with sledge hammers and crowbars to complete the task.

“It was all done the old-fashioned way. It was bloody hard yakka but it made the beer afterwards taste good.”

He said the society appreciated the support from TET, the TSB Community Trust and Jim Hadlow, of Acers Unlimited, who donated 270m of track from the former Duncan and Davies site.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jim Hadlow, of Acers Unlimited, who donated 270m of track to the Waitara Railway Preservation Society’s project to extend the Waitara branch line bangs in a special spike at a ceremony to mark the end of the work on Friday.

The track extension will provide the society with a destination and run-around capability for excursions which run on the first and third Sunday of each month between September and April.