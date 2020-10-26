Motorcyclist suffers broken leg after losing control and crashing

Emergency services have been alerted to a crash involving a car and motorcyclist on SH3 in South Taranaki. (file photo)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of his machine and crashing in South Taranaki on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Skeet Rd, Te Roti, between Eltham and Normanby about 11.10am.

Police, fire and ambulance staff attended the scene and the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter was put on standby but later stood down.

The south bound lane was blocked while staff worked at the scene but the highway was reopened about 12.20pm

A police spokeswoman confirmed the initial job reported the motorcyclist had been involved in a collision with a car but was later revised to a single vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg, and was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital by St John ambulance.