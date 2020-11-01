Māori high school students attend workshop to spark a passion for science

More than 200 Māori secondary students learnt about their DNA, Matariki and virtual reality at a three-day workshop aimed at sparking a passion for science.

WhyOra, also known as the Whakatipuranga Rima Rau Trust, created the Pūtaiao (science) event to inspire, engage and encourage students to pursue science in their later secondary school years.

“Science is an essential subject in many career pathways - so it opens up greater opportunities for our rangatahi (youth),” general manager of WhyOra, Tanya Anaha said.

WhyOra works with Māori of all ages in Taranaki to help fulfil their career aspirations.

It was the fifth time WhyOra hosted Pūtaiao, which started on Wednesday and ran until Friday at the New Plymouth Raceway.

Students from 13 Taranaki high schools and three Kura Kaupapa Māori work through different workshops and activities, which are run by Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi Trust, Western Institute of Technology in Taranaki, the Department of Conservation/Taranaki Mounga, the Āwhina team from Victoria University and Star Dome.

This is the first year Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi have taken part in Pūtaiaio, which has been running for five years.

“We’re involved because we believe in our future, in our youth, in sharing and understanding and our environment,” said Wayne Capper, Kaitiaki Whenua, Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi.

“We’re excited to share our mahi, our stories, vision and aspirations, and to teach our rangatahi the importance of protecting and enhancing our environment.”