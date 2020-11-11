Fire fighting veteran hanging up the helmet after 53 years, now pouring time into museum

Dennis Alexander has hung up his fire fighting helmet after 53 years.

You'd think after 53 years of fighting fires that Dennis Alexander would have had enough of the heat.

While he has finally hung up his helmet for good, it’s only made way for another flame - his fire fighting museum in Eltham, South Taranaki.

The 72-year-old recently retired from the fire service but he will now pour all his time into his newly extended museum, which is already stocked with a lifetime of firefighting artefacts and memorabilia.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Dennis Alexander joined the fire service at the age of 16. He’s now 72 and finally hung up his helmet for good.

The father-of-three was a full-time, paid firefighter in different parts of the North Island for more than 40 years, before semi-retiring and joining the Eltham volunteer brigade.

But Alexander was stood down during the Covid-19 lockdown due to his age.

“It’s been an enjoyable career,” he said. “Every day is different in the brigade.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The 72-year-old has all his old uniforms on show, including his first which was made of thick wool that always kept firefighters warm.

A final hurrah was held for him last month, where a number of the local fire volunteers came to help him pour concrete to extend the museum, which he started putting together about five years ago.

It’s currently one room which has more than 2500 model fire trucks, memorabilia and every uniform he’s ever had – including his first at age16.

In another part of the shed there is the fully operational fire truck he used to drive in Wellington.

His parents gave him his first toy fire truck at the age of 5, which he shows off proudly, and much of the collection is from his years in the service.

He is often gifted things, too.

His most recent addition is a stuffed Sylvester the Cat toy, dressed in fire gear, that a terminally ill woman wanted him to have.

Now he has more space in his museum, he plans to spread things out into another room, and add a fireman pole for kids to play on – much like those he spent so many decades going down.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alexander’s collection is a mix of his own memorabilia, additions he’s purchased and gifts – including a Sylvester the Cat toy.

Alexander’s father and grandfather were both part of the Thames brigade.

“It’s sort of in my blood, a bit,” he said. “It becomes a part of life really.”

Sitting in his South Taranaki lounge with his wife of more than 40 years, Ann, Alexander can share more about his first call out at the age of 16, than his last.

Despite starting his career as a mechanic, the Rotorua-born man joined the Mount Maunganui Urban Fire Authority at the age of 16 in 1964.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The fire truck Alexander used to drive will be better on display in the new expansion of his museum.

His father owned a logging truck company and Alexander's first call out was a car crash that involved one of the truck drivers.

The man lived, but was never able to work again, and it stuck with Alexander forever.

The following year he moved to Auckland, where he met Ann at a fire service Christmas function.

The pair, who had three children between them from previous marriages, moved to Wellington, then Hāwera, then New Plymouth where Alexander spent his final 20 years before retiring from his paid role.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The old fire truck is still fully operational.

They moved to Eltham to settle and despite being close to retirement age, Alexander joined the local volunteer brigade.

He said his career has been rewarding, but there’s been plenty of heartbreak too.

Alexander doesn’t speak much about the loss of life he’s seen over the years, he said there’s a lot he wishes he could forget.

“That’s the stuff you block out,” he said. “You don’t ever get used to it, you harden to it.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alexander, pictured with dog Ruby, helped train Eltham fire chief Dave Waite when he was first starting out.

Eltham’s current fire chief, Dave Waite, agrees with “Denny”.

“You don’t focus on what it is, you focus on what needs to be done,” Waite said.

The fireman of 33 years has memories of Alexander from his training days, and they make him shudder, he says with a smile.

Alexander was a hard man, and he pushed recruits to their limits, Waite said.

He remembered how he felt when he “copped” Alexander again at a second training.

“But, it taught you some valuable lessons.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Alexander was given a trophy by the Eltham volunteers, which sits in his lounge, and he proudly shows off.

When Alexander said he wanted to join the Eltham brigade, Waite knew he would be a massive asset.

Alexander had always good for practical training with volunteers, and helped many over his years in Eltham alone.

Plus, Waite’s not surprised how long the 72-year-old’s stuck at it.

“It gets in your blood.”