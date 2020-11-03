No more rates for former New Plymouth mayor - more than a century after his death

New Plymouth's second mayor, Albert Cracroft Fookes, still owned land in central Taranaki until recently, building up thousands in rates over the years.

Former New Plymouth Mayor Albert Cracroft Fookes will soon be finally free of a rates bill – 104 years after he died.

The Stratford District Council has finally sold all but three of the 42 plots of land he owned at Midhirst to residents, most of whom did not know their history.

At the time of his death in 1916, Fookes owned 8.49 hectares of land, subdivided into residential lots and roads, around the town.

For the following 102 years nobody paid the rates.

There were also problems for people trying to sell their properties, some of whom had contracts and purchases fall through because technically they were using land that was not theirs.

In 2018, the Stratford District Council (SDC) had the plots declared abandoned so it could begin the process of selling them off.

But the sell-off is only paying back three years’ worth of Fookes’ rates.

A century's worth had already been waived “because you can’t get money out of a dead person”, council special projects manager Neil Cooper said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Midhirst sits at the foot of Mt Taranaki. (File photo)

It has been three years since the council started the process.

“I’m pleased to see the end of it,” Cooper said. “If we hadn’t, it would never have got done.”

The council took on the project after realising how much it would cost individuals to do the work themselves.

“It’s a massive process but not overly onerous,” Cooper said. “I think it was a worthwhile community effort.”

The council asked the High Court to declare plots abandoned in 2017, then it bought the land for $88,000.

The plots ranged from 150 square metres to 1.2 hectares and Cooper said some people had built fences on the land, others had built sheds on it, some knowingly, others not.

Originally Cooper said the process would be complete by May 2019, but it dragged out due to breaking the land up for residents who needed the land more urgently than others.

There are three pieces of land left to deal with. Two of them will be bought by one adjoining owner, but Cooper was confident they would be sorted in due course.

Council always intended for the exercise to break even with the cost of the process and paying off Fookes’ three-year bill of $4196, and so far it has succeeded.