Hundreds of dogs come barking in to Taranaki for agility championship

Nadine Hoskins and her dogs, Louie and Swift, practise at The Championship Agility and Jumpers Show in New Plymouth.

Nadine Hoskins has been training dogs for 30 years and usually travels for competitions once or twice a month.

There had not been many events this year due to Covid-19, but on Saturday and Sunday the Taranaki woman was at New Plymouth Raceway with her two border collies, Louie and Swift, for the Championship Agility and Jumpers Show.

Hundreds of dogs from all over the North Island, and some from the South Island, came to Taranaki to compete in the event, which sees dogswork with jumps, tunnels, and rings.

Hoskins said she got into the sport because she loved the competitive side of it.

“And being able to bond with your dogs and that connection as a team.”

She has another dog, a kelpie, at home but said she was not too keen on the agility training.

Dogs have to be 18 months old to compete, and Hoskins said most retire when they are around 10.

Her border collies are six and seven, and while Hoskins has a few jumps at home, she said she mainly trains them at the North Taranaki Dog Training Club.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Briani Gray, from HÄwera and her Border Collie, Vice, in action.

Secretary of the club Jen Patterson said any breed of dog can compete as long as they were fit and healthy but those that were quite serious about the event tended to go with dogs like border collies.

“But lots of people run all kinds of different dogs.”

Patterson was pleased with how the event, which was run in conjunction with their sister club, Hāwera Dog Training Club, and said she was glad the rain had cleared up by Sunday.

“The weather on Saturday was challenging because we don’t stop for the rain so it just means all of our judges and volunteers put their raincoats on.”