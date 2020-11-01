Big crowds for Taranaki Whanui Maori Rugby League Tournament in New Plymouth

Ngā Rauru iwi wing Te Rau Wirihana goes over the line to score the last try of their game against Te Atiawa. Te Atiawa won 30-10.

Big crowds of spectators attended the two-day Taranaki Whanui Maori Rugby League Tournament in New Plymouth over the weekend, delighted organisers say.

Eight men's teams and two women's teams battled it out at Sanders Park.

“There were huge crowds," tournament coordinator Wayne Capper said. “There were 1000 people there over the weekend. It was amazing.”

Now in its sixth year, The Bennett Enterprises TWMRL Tournament 2020 is “an opportunity for all of our people to represent their culture whilst playing the game they love”, Capper added.

“We have players and officials who have travelled from all over the country to represent their iwi.

“It's a pretty massive weekend.”

After rain on Saturday, Sunday's finals were played out in bright sunshine, with Ngāti Tama beating Taranaki Tūturu 22-18.

In the Wahine toa (women's) tournament, Taranaki Tūturu beat Ngā Ruahine 30-10.