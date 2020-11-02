Government's controversial $11.7m Green School funding will be 100 per cent loan

Rachel and Michael Perrett, owners of the Green School New Zealand in Oakura, will get a Government loan to expand the private facility. (File Photo)

Government help to expand a new-age private school in Taranaki will come in the form of a complete loan totalling $11.7 million.

As part of its shovel-ready initiative, the Government announced in August that Green School New Zealand (GSNZ), which is based in Oakura and costs between $16,000 and $43,000 a year in fees per student, would get the money to build new learning spaces, a sports area and an innovation hub, which would allow the school’s roll to rise to 250.

It was also said the work would create 200 construction jobs, a factor emphasised by Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern, who backed the funding during the recent election campaign.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Rachel and Michael Perrett were inspired to build Green School New Zealand after their son's life-changing educational experience at the Green School in Bali.

However, the news was widely slammed by those working in the state education sector, who highlighted a lack of investment in classrooms and school facilities across the country.

The issue quickly became political, with Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologising for the decision, describing his support for the grant as “an error of judgement”.

Supplied Taranaki principal Martin Chamberlain says the Green School loan agreement is the “best of a bad situation”. (File Photo)

When the grant was announced it did not include any details of how the money would be given.

It was only revealed much later that when Michael and Rachel Perrett, who own GSNZ, applied for the funding, it was on the basis of it being a mix of concessionary loans, topped up with a 25 per cent grant.

However, now the entire amount is to paid as a loan.

The news came out of the blue for New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College principal Martin Chamberlain, who is also the head of the Taranaki Secondary Schools Principals’ Association.

”It’s the best of a bad situation,” he said.

Chamberlain said he would still be interested in finding out the terms of the loan.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Green School expansion will allow it to take on 250 fee-paying students. (File Photo)

However, he felt the widespread opposition to the money being paid as any form of grant, and the ongoing publicity about the decision, had played a role in the decision for the cash to be paid out as a loan.

He also said there was a continued need for the Government to focus on investment within the state school network.

”There is a dire need in many schools.”

GSNZ have been approached for comment.

Information previously released by Treasury to Stuff under the Official Information Act, said its assessment of the application was that it was inappropriate to approve any funding for GSNZ.