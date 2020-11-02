From one pandemic to another: New Plymouth great-great-grandmother celebrates the big 103

Chalmers Home resident Jean Andrews celebrated her 103rd birthday with morning tea and a room full of friends.

Jean Andrews was just a toddler during the 1918 influenza pandemic, and more than a century later she’s living through another global health crisis.

Jean is the oldest resident in her New Plymouth rest home and celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday.

But age is just a number to her.

“I don’t feel old,” she said with a smile. “You’re only as young as you feel.”

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth rest home has four milestone birthdays in three months

* Rain, hail or sunshine, 103-year-old Hazel never misses her weekly Big Mac

* Adventurer May Lockie adds turning 103 to list of achievements

* At 103, Ruth Hodgson does not think about her age



A morning tea was put on for the great-great-grandmother, and she was glad she could be surrounded by all her friends, especially after the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

The Chalmers Home resident had her hair done for the event, for which she had a baby pink feather boa draped across her neck.

She was given multiple bouquets of flowers, and the room full of people sang to her.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jean says she doesn’t feel her age at all.

Jean even shed a tear when she thanked everyone for celebrating her big day.

“You’ve all been so good to me.”

While she is a little hard on hearing and mostly gets around in a wheelchair, Jean is still sharp and likes to joke.

She was born in 1917 and grew up on a 97-hectare farm near Urenui before moving to a dairy farm at Tikorangi where she lived and worked for more than 60 years.

“Hard work doesn’t kill anybody,” she said.

She has outlived her husband, Doug, by 33 years, drove until she was 96, and moved into the rest home seven years ago.

Jean spent her lockdown in the rest home, unable to see family and friends.

“It was terrible,” she said. “You couldn’t go outside, but it was for the best.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The 103-year-old is a great-great-grandmother.

She had three children – twins Bruce and the late Betty Denim, and John, who lives in Australia – six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Arlo.

Jean has been in plenty of clubs over the years, and took up golf at the age of 50.

She is proud to share that she twice got a hole-in-one.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jean's son Bruce Andrews and Chalmers Home’s Claire Soto De Vera spoke at the morning tea.

Chalmers Home’s Claire Soto De Vera, who helped organise Jean’s big day, said she bought “a little bit of spice” to the staff.

Soto De Vera said Jean surprised everyone and stayed up until 9.30pm on Friday night playing bingo.

Jean’s son Bruce Andrews, who turned up to celebrate, said his mum had done well for her years.

“I think it’s been a pretty good life.”