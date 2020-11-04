Americans who call Taranaki home are split on who should win US presidential election

Americans who now call Taranaki home have different opinions on who they want to win this election.

As the tumultuous US election finally reaches its conclusion, Americans who now call Taranaki home are anxiously waiting to hear if their preferred president has taken the reins.

Tay McDonald voted against Donald Trump in 2016, but now he has changed his opinion.

“What I was afraid of, and what everyone else was afraid of, was that he was going to be, like, a lying face and a fake Republican.

“I didn't think he was going to do a lot of the things he promised."

On Wednesday evening, New Zealand time, the preliminary results will begin to be counted and the presumptive winner will be named in the hours that follow.

But the official result won’t come until the Electoral College votes on December 14, provided there are no disputes and delays.

The date set down for the swearing in ceremony is January 20, 2021.

McDonald, 36, moved from Texas to New Zealand about 14 years ago for better surf and holidays but has still voted in every US election since moving.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Tay McDonald is hoping Donald Trump will remain the American president.

And after Trump's three years in power, McDonald was surprised with how he'd come to like him as president and what he stood for, despite the leader's Twitter rants.

“There are a lot of things I wish he didn't do,” said the New Plymouth tradie.

McDonald said Trump stood up for the US Constitution, Bill of Rights and Supreme Court, while in his view Biden would not.

“Everything America stands for, I’m afraid will change if he doesn't get in.

“You're not voting for Trump. This isn't about Trump – it's about how the country is moving forward."

And although McDonald didn’t have plans to go back to America any time soon, he believed it was important to be invested in his home country's politics.

"I still believe in the American life and what it stands for.”

But for Californian Jake Hechter, voting for Trump is not an option. He believes the President's first term has been a “disaster".

“I’m anxious,” he said. “I feel like democracy is definitely under threat.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff “I feel like democracy is definitely under threat,” Jake Hechter said.

“He really eroded the protections the constitutions have against the executive branch, packing the judiciary with partisan judges, weaponising the department of justice to go after political opponents.”

Hechter moved to New Zealand as a student when George W. Bush was president, and he also didn't think he'd be returning any time soon.

The New Plymouth IT worker's family remains in the States, and he still contributes taxes, so has continued to vote in every election.

He wanted the election to bring stability.

Another expat, Arielle Mermin spent time during the Covid-19 pandemic back in America looking after her 81-year-old mother. She also attended Black Lives Matter protests.

“At times, the USA is totally unrecognisable to me but also has the capacity to demonstrate collective compassion and hope,” she said.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing for the US presidency.

The Californian said she was feeling “horrified, yet hopeful” about the election results, but wasn't necessarily rooting for Biden.

“I don’t necessarily think that Biden is the only answer.

“He's just an end to total authoritarianism we're seeing with Trump and his administration.

“He doesn’t entirely represent the country, but I’m hoping progressives will be able to hold him and his administration responsible and accountable to overhauling the system when he is elected.”