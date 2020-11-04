'Preacher' fails in Court of Appeal bid to overturn rape, assault convictions

Teina Toru, pictured here at his June 2018 sentencing in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File Photo)

A “preacher” jailed for rape, kidnapping and assaulting a woman has failed in his bid to overturn his convictions.

In June 2018, Teina Toru was jailed for 12 years and nine months in the High Court at New Plymouth after being found guilty of multiple abuse charges following a judge-alone trial.

The 16 charges included two counts each of rape and kidnapping, four of assault with intent to injure and one of indecent assault.

Throughout the trial, and at his sentencing, Toru maintained he was innocent of the charges.

Toru met the victim of his offending on a religious social media website in March 2017.

He was a committed follower of the Seventh Day Adventist faith, and she had belonged to the Jehovah Witnesses.

During the trial, the complainant described Toru as a “preacher” who counselled others online using bible scripture.

In July 2017, an argument between the pair began over how much time Toru spent talking online with another woman.

During the fight, Toru launched a physical attack on the woman, pinning her down on a mattress and slapping her multiple times.

As he continued to hold her down, he verbally abused the woman and then sexually assaulted her.

Toru then prevented the woman from leaving the room for several hours.

Another assault took place two days after the first, where the victim was slapped and punched by Toru.

Again the woman was detained at the property, this time for a period of days.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Robert Dobson was the presiding judge in Teina Toru’s High Court trial in 2018. (File Photo)

After she was able to leave, she told a family member about what happened and the police became involved.

At trial, the complainant was initially unwilling to give evidence against Toru, but when she did, some of it was contrary to what had been recorded in her police video interview.

This included evidence from the witness stand that she had not been raped and all the sexual activity had been consensual.

She was eventually deemed by presiding trial judge Justice Robert Dobson to be a hostile witness.

Justice Dobson went onto rule that what the woman had told police had been correct, despite attempts to recant during her testimony, before he found Toru guilty and convicted him of the charges.

Toru did not give evidence as part of his defence.

In September this year, the Court of Appeal considered Toru’s bid to overturn his conviction. He did not seek a review of his sentence.

Stuff The Court of Appeal has dismissed a man’s attempts to overturn serious sex convictions. (File Photo)

The November 3 ruling of Justices Brown, Venning and Brewer said the points laid out as part of Toru’s appeal included that Justice Dobson had been improperly influenced by pre-trial hearings and material, the complainant had not been a hostile witness and Toru’s own video interview should have been excluded.

Robert Lithgow QC, who represented Toru at the appeal hearing, said the complainant had not been listened to, and had been “used as a means for the Crown to produce her video interview”.

As such, the trial process was flawed and had resulted in a miscarriage of justice, Lithgow argued.

But the appeal judges found none of the issues raised had been made out.

“There was no miscarriage in the trial process or in the way the Judge dealt with the evidence of the complainant.”

Based on these conclusions, the appeal was dismissed.