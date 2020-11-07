New Plymouth food bank manager fears families will go hungry

New Plymouth Foodbank manager Sharon Wills has sleepless nights leading up to their annual food drive.

New Plymouth Foodbank manager Sharon Wills’ biggest fear is not being able to feed the hungry next year.

The numbers of families reaching out for help since Covid-19 hit has increased and Wills is concerned the economical impact of the virus could hinder residents’ ability to donate during next month's food drive.

“I don't sleep the night before because I’m worried we won't get enough food," Wills said.

“It's always a concern. But it’s not like we're not going to get anything. We'll make it work.”

Wills said every year the need for the food bank grew, but it had had more people who had lost their jobs or had reduced working hours due to Covid-19 come through since March.

She said August had been the busiest month since she’d started as manager in May 2017, with 632 people getting food from the Foodbank – 345 of these were children.

In September, 580 people were fed through 208 parcels.

The food bank's annual drive is on December 7 from 5.30pm and Wills said the food collected usually lasted into early winter.

Items it had run out of the quickest after 2019’s drive were toilet paper, Milo, tooth brushes, long-life milk and peanut butter.

Wills said during the food drive anything that was non-perishable, and wasn't already expired, would be accepted.

“We had a big, big range of food which really makes a difference,” Wills said about last year's drive.

Coronavirus has also impacted on how the drive will run and ideally people would leave the items at the door or outside on the footpath to maintain social distancing, Wills said.

Collectors would be wearing gloves, and some might not make it to some streets until later in the night due to how large the areas they're covering were, she said.

“If people get missed they can give us a call or drop it to the Peace Hall,” she said.

The Hāwera Foodbank is also running its drive the same night.

Chairperson Hazel Robinson said during lockdown about one or two people were using the service but things had picked back up again, and they were supporting some people who’d lost their jobs due to Covid.

“Now we're back up to 20," she said.

Robinson said pasta and canned foods were needed most.