Taranaki on tenterhooks awaiting US election results

Thomas Thurston Crow watches the results of the US elections slowly coming in.

America's nailbiting election is going right to the wire, with President Donald Trump gaining ground in key states and crushing thoughts of a landslide for challenger Joe Biden.

Democratic hopes for a resounding coast-to-coast repudiation of Trump over his management of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and race relations did not immediately materialise.

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is confident of victory, but won't make any declaration until all the votes are tallied.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote to his followers on Twitter. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles (sic) are closed!"

Despite key states such as Florida, Texas and Ohio falling to the Republicans, the Democrat challenger was not giving up hope of reaching the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

“Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this,” Biden told his supporters.

While the country is based for the possibility of unrest, the election has seen a record turn out, with 100 million Americans voting early by post.

Bench Media's guide to the US election.

And this could make a crucial difference to the overall result, with postal votes taking longer to count.

Those early voters included Thomas Thurston Crow, who sent his ballot papers back to the States from New Plymouth, where he now lives.

When he looked in on the results on Wednesday afternoon, he was ‘’a bit hopeful’’ that Joe Biden would win.

But when the Texan checked back a couple of hours later, everything had changed.

‘’How can it be that close?’’

Thurston Crow voted for Biden because his preferred candidate, Bernie Sanders, was out of the race.

‘’I think one of the things we have discovered in the last four-plus years is we have some really systemic issues in the States, and we can’t ignore them any more. They’re broken beyond repair. We need someone who is happy to make a systemic change.

‘’No matter what the result, I’m just anxious and scared over the next few months to see how it plays out.’’

Now living in New Plymouth Tay McDonald is confident Donald Trump will remain the American president.

Tay McDonald, also of Texas and now of New Plymouth, had voted for Trump.

“I think it’s early days but if I had to put money on it I’d put all I had on Trump,’’ he said.

“I’m watching three different news cycles and one is all focused on how well Biden’s doing and if Trump wins he’s stealing it and then you watch the other two, and they're kind of moderates.

‘’Talking to people back home who voted I think the silent majority will win.’’

Now living in New Plymouth Jake Hechter is keeping his fingers crossed Joe Biden will be the new American president.

Californian Jake Hechter said he had voted for Biden and admitted to being nervous as the results came in.

But he wasn't planning on staying up to see how the result panned out.

‘’It’s an exercise in futility stressing about it too much at this point.’’