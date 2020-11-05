High Court case delayed in prosecution over Awakino farm sale

A High Court hearing which will dish out penalties related to a prosecution taken by the Overseas Investment Office over the sale of large Awakino farm will now take place in 2021. (File Photo)

The finalisation of a prosecution related to deals done over a large rural property in Awakino has been delayed until next year.

In 2019, the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) filed court action after it investigated the sale of a Fraser Smith Rd farm.

Several transactions related to the parcel of land came under OIO scrutiny.

One of those was the 2010 sale of the property, when it changed hands from German businessman and multimillionaire Karl Reipen to the Song family from Auckland, a deal worth $6 million.

Following the court proceedings, the OIO entered an agreement to resolve the matter with the parties and a penalty hearing was due to take place in the High Court at Auckland on October 30.

However, a Land Information New Zealand media spokeswoman said the court hearing had been postponed.

“We expect to be able to provide an update early next year, including any fixed hearing dates.”

Reipen, who made his millions selling iced coffee, still owns a different property on Fraser Smith Rd, which is currently on the market for $4.9m.

The estate, which is described as an “equestrian paradise” online due to its indoor riding area and facilities, was the subject of worldwide attention last year, after Reipen placed an advertisement in a national newspaper inviting up to 10 people, aged up to 70, to live there.