'Silly old buggers and their boats' take Seagulls to Waitara River

Racing this time: Seagull outboard motor enthusiasts hit the Waitara River on Saturday.

There was smoke and spray and many a story of past exploits when Seagull enthusiasts came together on the Waitara River.

The classic outboard motors are between 60-80 years old, and some of the people operating them at Saturday's races were probably not far off that age themselves.

There was a lot of enthusiasm for the brand and an endless supply of banter.

"It's like backyard cricket,” quipped organiser Ian Aitken. “It's a challenge to keep (the motor) going. They're so temperamental.”

Temperamental proved to be the right word: three boats suffered engine failure and had to withdraw, including Aitken's.

That left 15 vessels on the water, watched by 50-60 onlookers from the riverbank.

There were four races across the afternoon, and if it floated and had a Seagull motor, entrants were sweet.

There were no prizes on offer – people took part for the fun of it.

READ MORE:

* Dummy hawks will see off seagull invasion at New Plymouth waste transfer station

* Seagulls race on, not above, the Waitara River

* Waitara River plays home to Seagull races



Aitken, who took over this year from long-term organisers Graham and Jan Keegan of Simply Seagulls, said the regatta was a side event to the big Easter weekend of racing that takes place 135km down the Waikato River.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Four races were held on an overcast day.

“In England and Bermuda and Australia and New Zealand there are a lot of old Seagull outboard motors and in those four countries there are events to keep them alive and to have fun on the water with silly old buggers and their boats.”

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Local girl Nika Newton with her pedal to the metal up the Waitara River.

Nika Newton said she got into racing when Aitken had two boats and wanted a second driver.

“I don't know anything about the engine or anything. He's my mechanic," she said.

"It's just a lot of fun and everybody's really friendly."

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Warren Vaughan makes his way up the Waitara river in his self-built Skurry.

Warren Vaughan, from Foxton Beach, built his craft Skurry himself over three years, on and off. He said comradeship was the main thing for him.

“It's just getting together with like-minded people.”