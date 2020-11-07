Iwi place rāhui over 'degraded' water in Mimi River in Taranaki

The hearing of renewal consents for a Taranaki remediation site has been pushed back to February 2021.

A rāhui has been placed over the Mimitangiatua Awa (Mimi River) in north Taranaki by the iwi of the area.

Ngāti Mutunga announced on Friday that the rāhui - a temporary ritual prohibition – was placed due the cultural health and mauri of the water in the awa becoming degraded.

“Water has spiritual qualities of mauri and wairua,” Ngati Mutunga said in a statement.

“These qualities are related to the physical wellbeing of the water, and are damaged by overexploitation, pollution or misuse of water.”

There are likely to be multiple sources of degradation such as high levels of nutrients from farming activities and also other activities on tributaries such as the Remediation NZ site, bordering the Haehanga Stream, which find their way into the awa, the iwi said.

“Ngāti Mutunga are the Kaitiaki (caretakers) of the whenua and wai within our rohe, and consider that the cultural health and mauri of the water in the awa has become degraded over recent years, meaning Ngāti Mutunga consider that it is not safe to gather and eat kai from the awa or to swim there.

“Without healthy water you won’t have a healthy rohe (tribal area), and without a healthy rohe you can’t have healthy people.”

The rāhui covers the stretch of the awa within the rohe of Ngāti Mutunga which is from the Mangahia Stream (just past Uruti) and goes right to the coast.

“There is no set timeframe for the rāhui – it will be in place until the state of the awa improves,” Ngati Mutunga said.

“The ability of the awa to again be part of Ngāti Mutunga cultural use and to sustain the social, spiritual and physical lifestyle of the Ngāti Mutunga people are paramount considerations.”

Nearby residents had kicked up a stink over nearby Remediation NZ renewing its resource consents.

Previously, Fred McLay from Taranaki Regional Council said in a statement that the area is subject to monitoring.

TRC said the ponds which hold compostable organic material, including perished chicken, do not drain into the Mimitangiatua River.

The pond which discharges to the Haehanga Stream is a consented discharge from a wetland treatment system, which is discussed in the annual report, McLay said.

“The Council acknowledges there is local interest in this issue but would advise caution against conjecture and misinformation,” he said. “The hearing in February 2021 will consider all the factual evidence.”