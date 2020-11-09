Structures torn down at Taranaki property after long-standing Māori land dispute

Old buildings on a New Plymouth property were demolished on Monday following a long-standing Māori land dispute.

A former New Plymouth mayoral candidate was arrested alongside her 92-year-old father when they tried to stop Ministry of Justice contractors from tearing down buildings on land they have been illegally occupying.

Almost a decade after the courts told Irene Godkin and her whānau to remove their property from the site in Everett Rd, near New Plymouth, they watched a digger pull it to the ground on Monday.

Ministry of Justice staff had arrived with a High Court possession warrant, a year after the court ruled the landowners could pursue enforcement action.

Unsuccessful New Plymouth mayoral candidate Irene Godkin and her whānau occupied the land, which is owned by the Koro Pue Whānau Trust.

A digger could be seen pulling down old buildings on a section at the heart of a historic boundary dispute, next to the whānau home, while ministry staff stood by.

Godkin and her father, Raymond Tapatu, refused to leave and were arrested for obstruction. They were taken to the New Plymouth Police Station before being formally warned and released.

The enforcement action came more than nine years after the 61-year-old, her father, and sister Christine Tapatu refused to leave the land.

The landowners, Koro Pue Whānau Trust, had served them with trespass notices, called police and been through the Māori Land Court – all to no avail.

According to court documents, Godkin and her whānau had trespassed on the trust’s land by erecting several structures, including a small residential building, parking a caravan and installing a septic tank across the boundary.

JANE MATTHEWS/STUFF Former homes were removed from Māori freehold land under a High Court possession warrant in New Plymouth on Monday, nearly a year after the court ruled the landowners could pursue enforcement action.

However, it appeared only older buildings were being demolished on Monday.

Shortly after being released by police, Godkin told Stuff it had been a hard year for her and her father in terms of their health, and they had not had a chance to fight what was happening – but they planned to.

“We will go through the legal system now to challenge what has happened,” she said. “Today is not the end of it. It is not finished.”

Contact details could not be found for members of the Koro Pue Whānau Trust.

JANE MATTHEWS/STUFF Court documents say the whānau had trespassed on the land by building structures, a septic tank, and placing a caravan on the property.

High Court Sheriff John Earles said the Māori Land Court issued an injunction on July 1, 2011, to give possession of the property to the trust.

“That means the people who occupy the property have to get off and they haven’t got off,” he said.

Following last year's High Court decision, the whānau had been given notice, and had until Monday to remove themselves and their structures from the land, Earles said.

“The actual hearing of everything has all been cleared by the Māori Land Court.”

The long-standing disagreement between the whānau and the trust had been over the location of a boundary line between two blocks of land.

The disputed land was owned by Renata Te Pue, who in 1955 gifted part of it to his daughter, Peggy Tapatu, and her husband, Raymond – Godkin's father.

Renata Te Pue sold the remainder of his land to his son, Koro Pue, in 1966.

In 2004, the Koro Pue Whānau Trust was formally established by the Māori Land Court to provide for the benefit of Pue and his descendants, and Pue's shares were transferred to the trust.

In 2011, following boundary disputes, the trust sought an injunction from the Māori Land Court.

In her submission at the time, Godkin claimed her father had “legal position as an owner under common law”.