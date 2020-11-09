No arrests made in Taranaki homicide investigation

A 25-year-old man died after an altercation in Opunake, South Taranaki, on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in relation to a homicide investigation in Taranaki.

However, police are not looking for anyone further, a detective sergeant said.

Officers were called to a private property in Opunake about 4.20am on Wednesday, November 4, after reports of an altercation between two men who were known to each other.

One of the men, aged 25, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann said a post-mortem was carried out on Sunday, and it fitted a number of statements that were taken.

Allemann said it was now about working on culpability.

“No one has been arrested,” he said. “We’re not looking for anyone further.”