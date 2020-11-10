Former Taranaki pastor's actions not indecent, defence lawyer claims

Former Taranaki church pastor, Nicholas Keig, pictured with his lawyer Susan Hughes QC, is facing four charges of indecent assault in a judge-alone trial in the New Plymouth District Court.

The defence lawyer for a former Taranaki pastor charged with indecent assaults has submitted he believed he had consent and his actions were not indecent.

On Monday, Nicholas William Keig went on trial in New Plymouth District Court before Judge Mina Wharepouri.

The 51-year-old former senior pastor of New Plymouth's C3 (Christian City Church) pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecently assaulting females over the age of 16, at the start of the judge-alone trial, while a fifth charge was withdrawn.

Keig’s offending is alleged to have taken place between the late 1990s and 2018, and primarily involved female congregants of C3. He resigned one month before his first court appearance in relation to the allegations, in May 2019.

On Tuesday, Defence lawyer Susan Hughes QC submitted to the court the elements of indecent assault included the deliberate application of force, the victim did not consent to the assault and the accused did not honestly believe the complainant was consenting.

“Circumstances of indecency in the sense that it would be so regarded by right-thinking members of the community generally,” she submitted.

Previously the court had heard in 1997 during a visit to a woman’s home Keig picked her up and threw her over his shoulder, carried her to the bedroom before throwing her on the bed and tickling her.

She laughed but told him to stop which he did, but then she claimed he tackled her in the lounge, sat astride her and put his hands up her top.

A telephone call interrupted the incident and Keig left shortly after. The woman admitted the interaction made her feel aroused.

A second woman detailed an incident at Keig’s home in 2015, when he questioned her about the sexual activity of other female members of the church’s congregation before initiating massages which she didn’t decline because she felt like she couldn’t say no.

Another complainant alleged Keig ran his hand up her bare leg when she was aged 16 and on another occasion tacked her on a bouncy castle at the church.

The fourth woman claimed Keig grabbed her by the hips and thrust into her backside while on church grounds in 2018.

Hughes said Keig believed there was consent in the 1997 incident, due to her confusion and arousal, the background of tickling, nothing else was said or done and it ended when she made it clear she wanted to answer the phone.

Keig also believed the second complainant had consented and his actions were not indecent.

The woman had been asked if she wanted her legs massaged, offered no opposition and had consented to a back massage and massaging him, Hughes said.

The incidents involving the bouncy castle and touching the girl’s bare leg also did not involve any indecency, she said.

The last complaint simply didn’t happen Hughes said detailing an inconsistency in evidence where it took place and despite 10 to 20 people being present no-one apparently saw anything.

After hearing the submissions Wharepouri reserved her decision until 9am on Friday.