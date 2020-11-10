Gun-toting gang member told victim how a hit could be carried out court hears

The New Plymouth District Court has heard how a woman was terrified and feared for her life after a gun-toting gang member told her there was a hit out on her. (file photo)

A pistol-toting gang member who told a woman there was a hit out on her before detailing how her body could be disposed of has admitted his actions in court.

Tony Wade, 60, appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday facing charges of threatening to kill, unlawful possession of a pistol and burglary.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke withdrew the charge of threatening to kill and through his defence lawyer, Patrick Mooney, Wade pleaded guilty to the remaining two charges.

The police summary of facts stated the victim’s partner had been killed in an accident in 2002, and she and members of his family had been through a lengthy court battle over the inheritance from his estate.

It resulted in the woman receiving a substantial sum of money. The decision was appealed but in May 2019 it was lost.

Between May 30 and August 24 a gang was approached by an associate of Wade’s co-accused Raymond Kurth, a cousin of the deceased, who wanted a job done on his behalf.

The men met and Kurth instructed Wade he wanted the victim to be given a good scare.

Wade drove to the victim’s rural home address where she was with her elderly mother and two children.

He told her he was a member of a gang and there were people out there who didn’t like her very much.

“He explained that his gang had been approached and asked for a hit to be done on a woman.

“He then told the victim that he had been tasked by the gang to come and check out the job and he had been watching her property for the last two weeks.”

Wade said he and Kurth had discussed doing a hit and “to make it look like a drug deal gone wrong”, but he wasn’t sure what they wanted done yet before explaining how it could be carried out.

“It could be a bullet in the back of your head, you wouldn’t even see us coming, we could put you in the boot of a car, dump you in a drain or bury you in the bush, it just depends what they want done.”

He then produced a pistol from the car and pointed it at the victim saying “see I mean business”.

The summary said the victim was terrified, felt sick with fear and genuinely feared for her life.

“The victim believed that she was about to be shot and had no doubt that the pistol was real.

“She has suffered a prolonged period of anxiety believing gang members are actively being sought to kill her.”

Wade, who has spent nine months in custody and one on e-bail since his arrest, then left but remained in regular telephone contact with the victim reassuring her she was safe.

Hikaka remanded Wade on bail, at a Whanganui address, to reappear for sentencing December 4.

In September Kurth was sentenced to six months community detention and ordered to pay $1000 in reparation to the victim.