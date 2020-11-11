Jacindamania hits Taranaki for a day as PM visits

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a $70m fund to help businesses switch from fossil fuels, such as coal and gas, to clean energy for process heat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to Taranaki started with a hug and offer of a cuppa tea from her Aunty Maree - but what followed was far from relaxing.

Jacindamania hit the region on Wednesday, with crowds of fans, shouts of ‘I love you’, requests for selfies, and crowds of fans.

It was more like following a movie star than a politician as the Prime Minister visited New Plymouth and Stratford, with often chaotic scenes as people clambered to see her.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jacinda Ardern was mobbed by students at Western Institute of Technology (Witt) in New Plymouth.

Ardern, energy minister Megan Woods, Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe and newly elected New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and list MP Angela Roberts started the day meeting Labour volunteers and supporters at the office of minister of health Andrew Little in Northgate, Strandon.

Ardern’s Aunty Maree was the first to give her a hug on arrival and offer the “darl” a cup of tea, before Ardern and Woods announced the launch of a $70m fund to help businesses switch from fossil fuels, such as coal and gas, to clean energy for process heat.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Ardern meets with Colleen Tuuta during her pōwhiri onto Witt.

The fund would allow business and industries to access financial support to switch away from boilers run on coal and gas, to cleaner electricity and biomass options.

Making the changes would endorse New Zealand's “clean green" brand, Ardern said.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from process heat is win-win for our climate and our recovery,” she was quoted as saying in a Labour Party statement.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Newly elected New Plymouth MP Glen Bennet and Ardern caught up with the Prime Minister's aunt, Maree Ardern, on Wednesday.

“It provides much-needed financial support to business to assist with the often costly transition of plant and equipment to clean energy sources.”

She did not give specific examples of Taranaki businesses that could potentially benefit from the fund but said there were a range of sectors that fitted and encouraged companies to consider applying.

The group then moved to visit the Western Institute of Technology (Witt) New Plymouth campus, where they were joined by new Whanganui MP Steph Lewis and welcomed by pōwhiri and crowds of students holding phones to snap photos.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Multiple students

Before last month's general election, Witt had been told it could expect Labour's support for its $25 million rebuild plans should the party win.

But although expectation was high, no announcement was made.

New MP Glen Bennett, a big supporter of Witt’s expansion, said it was good for Ardern to meet staff and students.

‘‘Announcements take time and relationship building,’’ he added. ‘‘Witt was an exceptional event.’’

Ardern, said to be the first Prime Minister on campus, visited the institute’s marae, Te Piere o te Rangi, where she listened to speeches and waiata before speaking herself.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Students swarmed the marae in hope of snapping a photo or saying hello to Ardern.

“I didn't expect everyone to come out and say hello," she said, surprised at the number of people both in the room and outside.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of vocational education and said the last time she was on campus was in 1999 when she was voicing a Labour Party promotion for the campus radio station.

Afterwards, she was meant to be shown around the site, but this was cut short because of the number of people wanting to meet her.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Simon Clegg was awarded the Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award by Ardern herself, to his surprise.

Crowds of students gathered at the door of the marae, before swarming around for selfies as she came out.

Later in the afternoon, Ardern surprised Stratford High School students at their senior prize giving, awarding some students with their trophies.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Henry Armond was awarded Dux at the Stratford High School senior prize giving on Wednesday.

“At no point when I was your age would I have thought I would be doing this today,” she told a hall full of students. “I am, because I kept saying yes, even when it frightened me.”

She handed the Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award to Simon Clegg, Proxime Accessit to Samantha Perrett and Dux to Henry Armond, all with her massive smile.