Police making inquiries after car found ablaze down a bank

Police are investigating after a car was found ablaze down a bank at the intersection of SH3 and Mamaku Rd, near Waitara, on Sunday morning.

Police are looking for the driver and occupants of a car discovered on fire down a bank in North Taranaki on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway Three and Mamaku Rd, near Waitara, just after 5am.

The vehicle and surrounding scrub were ablaze when police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

A trail of black rubber appears to show the car was heading north along the highway when it locked up, crossing the centreline and south bound lane before plunging down a four-metre bank.

A police spokeswoman said the occupants of the vehicle had fled before officers arrived.

Enquiries were now being made to identify who was in the car, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were at the scene for about 40 minutes extinguishing the blaze.