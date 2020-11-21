Leave no stone unturned: Why Taranaki is a world-class site for fossil hunters

Karl Raubenheimer and John Buchanan-Brown have been hunting fossils together for 15 years and say Taranaki is a world-class location for finds.

Remnants of a bird with a six-metre wingspan and teeth in its beak, and penguins the height of doors are among the discoveries fossil hunters have made along South Taranaki beaches.

Long-time fossil collectors John Buchanan-Brown and Karl Raubenheimer say the area is world-class for evidence of prehistory.

“We’ve found some amazing stuff. It’s undiscovered country for palaeontologists,” Buchanan-Brown said.

“I’ll have a day when I go out and won't find anything. Next day I won't find anything. Third day I find two pieces that make it all worthwhile.”

Buchanan-Brown, who is a science teacher at Stratford High School, and Raubenheimer, who is in the Taranaki band The Blistered Fingers and was a student of Buchanan-Brown's, were among those credited with unearthing a new species of extinct monk seal that has helped to rewrite a part of evolutionary history.

The new species, which has been given the name Eomonachus belegaerensis after a location in The Lord of the Rings, is believed to be three million years old and has rocked science's understanding of how seals evolved.

Rather than evolving in the north, as had been thought, the find showed the monk seals largely evolved in the Southern Hemisphere.

Eomonachus belegaerensis was identified from seven specimens found on South Taranaki beaches between 2009 and 2016 by local fossil hunters including Buchanan-Brown, Raubenheimer, Dave Allen and Al Johnson.

Buchanan-Brown said when he found out that researchers from Te Papa museum, Canterbury Museum and Monash University, and Museums Victoria in Australia, had discovered it was a new species, and that the foursome would be acknowledged in their paper, he couldn't wipe the smile off his face.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff One of their fossil discoveries, a seal skull, unearthed a new species of extinct monk seal that is three million years old.

“I’ve been collecting fossils since I was 5 years old, so to be involved in something like this, it's extraordinary.”

The paper states that specimens from Taranaki are often remarkably complete thanks to being protected inside concretions – a hard, compact mass of matter formed from mineral cement.

Buchanan-Brown and Raubenheimer will stroll the beach for hours picking up anything that catches their eye and curiosity.

Sometimes it could just be a small glimpse of something in a rock, and they won't know for sure what it is until they break it open.

And it’s not just the coast where there are fossils to be found in region, Buchanan-Brown said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff This dark spot inside a concretion could be a fossil - but they will not know until they break it open.

Further inland, in the likes of Whangamomona, he said there was an awful lot of material, although it is hard to get to.

Buchanan-Brown grew up in England and first got into fossil hunting when his dad would take him for walks along the beach.

When he moved to Taranaki for work he thought he’d never find anything in the volcanic land, but he was soon proved wrong.

Buchanan-Brown and Raubenheimer have been going fossil hunting together for around 15 years.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The teeth of Eomonachus belegaerensis are clear in the fossil outline.

They are among a group that regularly head out on the South Taranaki beaches, and Buchanan-Brown said there is always a bit of friendly competition.

“So when Karl finds something really good the rest of us are really stoked. We wish we'd found it ourselves, but we're all really stoked about it because it's something new and exciting coming off that beach.”

Raubenheimer said everything they find is recorded and anything unusual or that they are unable to identify is sent down to Te Papa museum in Wellington.

He tries to get out on the beach as often as he can especially around full moons and king tides.

“Most of us have a shed filled with stuff.”