Playing speedgolf at every course in Taranaki for Kidney Kids

Adelle McBeth has a strong connection to Kidney Kids so her husband Mick McBeth, friend Bernie Smith, brother Reeve Barnett and world speedgolf champ Jamie Reid are going to fundraise money for the organisation – through golf.

Adelle McBeth's brother Reeve Barnett has already put his body on the line for her once – when he donated her a kidney – and now he’s planning to help her again.

But while he’s not giving McBeth another kidney, Barnett and three others are going to play golf at all 18 courses in Taranaki to raise $30,000 for Kidney Kids.

But they’ll be running, as they’re playing speed golf, and are doing the 324 holes over three days.

McBeth’s husband, Mick, friend Bernie Smith and world speedgolf champ Jamie Reid will join Barnett in January for the mass feat.

“You're putting your body on the line for me the second time,” she told him. “We don’t know if it’s possible.”

McBeth has had two kidney transplants, almost a lifetime of dialysis and other treatments, and been so unwell people didn’t think she’d make it.

“It's a bit of a life sentence really.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The four men plan to play every golf course in Taranaki over three days – that's 324 holes and will be ‘essentially a marathon a day’.

She was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at the age of 12, most people know what that is because it’s what Jonah Lomu had, she said.

She went into kidney failure and had her first transplant not long after.

Everything was going well, until it wasn’t – her disease spread to another kidney.

McBeth spent her teenage years going up to Auckland once a week for treatment, she then chose to go to university in the city so travel wasn't so tough.

When she was getting treatment, Kidney Kids changed her life.

She has fond memories of the camps she was taken on where she felt like a normal kid, and said the organisation helped her transition from a teenager, to an adult.

But it wasn’t just for her – it was a big support for her family, and she’s taken on a role of speaking to families to show it’s possible for their children to live a relatively normal life.

supplied Jamie Reid is the current world speedgolf champ. (File photo)

When McBeth hit 27, her kidney failed again, and she was in desperate need of another transplant.

After lots of back and forth, false starts and people she knew getting tested to see if they could donate, her brother was able to.

On Jan 25, 2017, he gave her a kidney, and they’ll mark the fourth anniversary with this fundraiser.

The men’s decision to do the fundraiser came from them getting into speedgolf, chatting about playing every golf course in Taranaki, and talks of raising money for KidneyKids.

They’ll play seven courses the first day, six the next, and five the last – finishing at Fitzroy Golf Club, Mick McBeth said.

“It’s essentially a marathon a day.”

- The group have a Facebook page called Taranaki 18 Charity Challenge for people to donate, give pledges, and monitor the men’s progress.