NZ's largest intellectual disabilities service provider charged after vulnerable woman drowned in the bath while in its care

Idea Services, the service arm of IHC New Zealand, has gone on trial after a vulnerable woman who required 24-hour a day one on one care drowned in the bath in 2016 while under its supervision.

A vulnerable woman in the care of New Zealand's largest provider of services to people with intellectual disabilities drowned in the bath, the New Plymouth District Court has heard.

Idea Services Limited, the service arm of IHC New Zealand is alleged by WorkSafe New Zealand to have failed to comply with its health and safety duties and this exposed Vicki Campbell to risk of death and serious injury.

WorkSafe understood it was Idea’s defence that Campbell’s right to dignity, independence, autonomy and privacy meant it was not reasonably practicable for its staff to supervise her while in the bath, the court was told.

The charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 carries a maximum penalty of a $1.5 million fine.

Campbell, who had been in Idea’s care since 2006, died on October 8, 2016, after being left alone in a bath in the defendant’s community residential support facility in Waitara, north of New Plymouth.

She had been supported by Idea, which is contracted to the Ministry of Health to provide disability support services, in shared accommodation initially but had moved to the facility in 2015 due to increased mental and physical health needs.

The 63-year-old was found face down and unresponsive by her care support worker. An autopsy report concluded the cause of death was “not inconsistent with death due to drowning”.

The trial, which began on Monday, is being heard before Judge Jim Large alone.

Idea Services Ltd has appeared in the New Plymouth District Court for a judge alone trial after a vulnerable woman in its care drowned in the bath in 2016.

Appearing for WorkSafe, Trina Williams-McIlroy said the defendant had a duty to ensure the health and safety of service users.

“Namely providing supervision, oversight and or assistance with the activities of daily living and personal care to service users,” Williams-McIlroy said.

Idea didn’t comply with that duty when it failed to properly address the risks associated with bathing Campbell, who had a duel diagnosis of intellectual disability and bipolar disorder, and in doing so exposed her to a risk of death or serious harm, she said.

“Specifically, it is the prosecution case that Ms Campbell was a vulnerable service user who required 24-hour, one-on-one support from the defendant, including while bathing.”

Williams-McIlroy said while the evidence would focus on Campbell’s case, it was WorkSafe’s position that the details raised were symptomatic of broader systemic issues.

WorkSafe alleged there were five reasonably practicable actions which Idea failed to take, she said.

These included developing and implementing effective polices and procedures to manage the hazards associated with bathing vulnerable service users in its care and assessing individual users for risks specific to them.

Williams-McIlroy said it was not the first time a service user had drowned in the bath while in Idea’s care. A 15-year-old in a respite care facility died in 2014 when he was left alone in the bath after being given medication with a sedative effect.

Idea was prosecuted as an employer for failing to take all practicable steps to ensure that no action or inaction of any employee while at work harmed any other person.

It pleaded guilty, and at sentencing in 2015 the court noted a number of failings in respect of its management of the risk of bathing service users.

Williams-McIlroy said many of the alleged failures in Campbell’s case mirrored those from 2014 where the judge recognised that service users’ high needs meant a difficult balance was required but said “it must still be achieved”.

The trial is set down for two weeks, but Judge Large said he would not be delivering an oral decision at conclusion, rather he would reserve his judgment.