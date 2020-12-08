New Plymouth band's innovative art show blends sights with sounds

The new exhibition caps off a busy period for Skank Bandit, from left Jarrod Hooper, Matthew Mahood and Wes James.

A New Plymouth band has combined the aural and the artistic to create a unique exhibition.

Skank Bandit are behind Pieces of the Puzzle, a new show on offer at the Gover St Gallery.

The exhibition includes art works based on the 12 tracks from the band’s new album, Blood, Sweat and Beers, which is available on Spotify.

A selected group of artists were sent a recording of a track, along with the lyrics, which they used as inspiration to create an associated art work.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Pieces of the Puzzle, an art exhibition which showcases the Skank Bandit sound, in on display at the Gover St Gallery in New Plymouth.

The band successfully applied to New Plymouth District Council's creative communities fund and received $900 which helped them commission the art.

Drummer Jarrod Hooper put the exhibition book together, including choosing the fonts and working on its layout.

He, along with other members Matthew Mahood, Wes James and Tecwyn King, were extremely happy with the result.

“I think when it's viewed together as a sequence, it does tell a story,” Hooper said.

Mahood said it was interesting to see how their music was interpreted from another perspective and turned into artistic inspiration.

For James, the exhibition provided a way for people to either be introduced to their sound for the first time, or engage with their music on a different level.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff One of the quirkier challenges of putting the exhibition together was sourcing 12 CD players.

James, who wrote most of the music for the new album several years ago, said the art project was a “super personal" one for him.

“A lot of the songs were based on my life at the time so it was interesting to reflect on them now and absorb it in a different way.”

The band’s album release party is up next, with a gig planned at Butler’s Reef in Oakura on December 12.

The group are also included in the line-up as part of the TSB Festival of Lights and are due to take the stage on December 30.