Tough year blamed for early rush on Christmas trees and decorations

Christmas Village owner Jenny Field and her sister Christine Williams say Christmas is a dream and this year the dream is busier than ever.

A tumultuous 2020 is being held responsible for the unprecedented enthusiasm Taranaki people are showing for Christmas.

With 21 days to go before the big day, one tree seller has already said goodbye to 600 trees, while New Plymouth’s nationally renowned Christmas Village is already reporting itself busier than ever.

Owner Jenny Field, who runs the shop with her husband Wayne, said every year was more frantic than the one before. And she loves it.

“Come inside and enjoy the magic,” Field said. “It's a dream isn’t it – I love all the people that come in, most people that come in are happy.”

Field puts the increased enthusiasm she is seeing in customers down to how tough 2020 has been because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shop, which is open from 9.30am until 6pm over the Christmas rush, operates for eight months of the year but, as you might expect, December is the busiest month by far.

While a majority of their customers are local, Field estimates 40 per cent come from outside the region. They even pick some up from the airport.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Field invites people to come inside and enjoy the magic of her store.

Field’s love for Christmas started with her mother, who made their Christmas experience “really magical.”

The shop is a genuine family affair. Along with her husband, two daughters and a niece, Field’s sister Christine Williams works in the shop, too.

“I absolutely love it. I love the Christmas music all year round,” Williams said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Pip McVicar and Luke Webster, of Santa's Christmas Trees, have had a busy start to their season.

Pip McVicar, who owns Bell Block’s Santa’s Christmas Trees with her fiancé Luke Webster, said they’d sold 600 trees in less than a week.

“Uncharacteristically, week days have been busy, too,” she said.

“It’s been a very busy start, I think everyone’s ready to see the back of 2020.”

McVicar said wandering through the rows of trees and choosing the right one was part of the Christmas experience.

“Bring your family, bring your dog.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff This year $1 from every tree bought at Santa’s Christmas Trees goes to Conductive Education Taranaki.

McVicar said the busy start meant they had already raised $600 for Conductive Education Taranaki.

Each year the public picks a charity to which $1 from every tree purchased is donated.

“We wanted to be a business that was part of a community,” McVicar said. “And what a better time to do that than Christmas.”