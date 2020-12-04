Balaclava-wearing ram raiders hit central New Plymouth liquor store

The Liquorland bottle store was severely damaged in the raid.

Three people were seen using a stolen car to smash down the door of a central New Plymouth liquor store and steal a boot load of alcohol on Friday morning.

Police were called to Liquorland Powderham around 5.15am after witnesses watch the burglary unfold.

Sergeant Phil Quinn said a light green 1997 Nissan Sentra, which had been stolen overnight in New Plymouth, was reversed into the liquor store door.

Three people in balaclavas were then seen loading liquor into the boot, before jumping in the car and taking off, he said.

The car then turned onto the Powderham St one way, and then right onto Carrington St.

Quinn did not know how much alcohol had been taken.

JANE MATTHEWS/Stuff Just hours later, smashed glass remained all over the ground and boxes of alcohol were spread across the store floor.

He encouraged anyone with any information to contact New Plymouth police.

The raid left shattered glass around the entrance of the store, and boxes of beer and bottles of alcohol all over the floor of the shop.