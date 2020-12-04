Oranga Tamariki caregiver jailed for sexual offending

‘I got let down’: A 22-year-old has told the New Plymouth District Court how her childhood sexual abuse will be with her forever.

A young girl who was sexually abused by her Oranga Tamariki caregiver detailed how traumatising it was to be placed back in the man’s care after reporting his initial offending to police.

The now-22-year-old woman’s victim impact statement was read out to the New Plymouth District Court on Friday by Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich.

“It is really hard to put into words how much of an effect this can have on a person, particularly when they are young and are expecting adults to look after them,” her statement said.

“It’s not something that is just going to go from me and I’m going to live happily ever after – it will be in my life forever.”

The woman was one of two victims the Taranaki man, who has permanent name suppression, sexually assaulted during a three-year period.

He previously pleaded guilty to 13 sexual offences and appeared for sentencing before Judge Gregory Hikaka.

Her victim impact statement and police summary of facts detailed how it had been an “incredibly long process” since the offending began in 2008, when she was placed in the offender’s care through Oranga Tamariki.

“I was a young girl and this shouldn't have been allowed to happen.

“That was the one thing that was really hard for me.”

In May 2011 she reported the offending to police who launched an investigation.

At the time, the man denied any involvement and the victim was then persuaded, by an undisclosed person, to withdraw her statement.

“One of the things that impacted me the most was when I was essentially convinced I should retract my statement,” she said. “The pressure that came on me was so unfair, I was only 11 or 12 then.”

She felt like no-one believed her and just thought she was a “silly child making up stories”.

“I wasn’t and I got let down.”

She was returned to the man's care a month later.

“It was like they were giving him the OK to continue offending against me,” she said. “No one would believe me after all this, and that’s when I started having real issues in my life.”

Her statement detailed how she has flashbacks, has developed a number of trust issues in relationships and sometimes struggles to be in public.

The second victim, who was known to the man, was sexually assaulted twice between 2009-2010.

While comforting her after the loss of her father the man instead took advantaged and sexually assaulted her.

Judge Hikaka outlined how the offender was trusted and, as an Oranga Tamariki caregiver, was supposed to look after the vulnerable and offer “nurturing and loving care”.

“That was abused.”

Hikaka said the offending involved a “multilayered abuse of trust”.

He gave the man credit for his early guilty pleas and high level of remorse.

Hikaka sentenced the man to six-and-a-half years' imprisonment.

His name is also on the child sex offender register.