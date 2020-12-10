Wastewater discharged into ocean in the wake of Taranaki rainstorm

Taranaki saw plenty of rain this week but Metservice says sun is on the way this weekend.

Days of rain have overwhelmed water networks in New Plymouth, resulting in wastewater being discharged into the sea.

Taranaki has been lashed with rain and thick fog this week. Numerous flights in and out of New Plymouth airport have been cancelled and a slip closed State Highway 3 at Urutī on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon New Plymouth District Council spokesperson Jacqueline Baker issued a statement that heavy rainfall on Wednesday night had overwhelmed the district’s water infrastructure.

“Stormwater and wastewater has been discharged out of the Waitara outfall to the Tasman Sea after the rain overwhelmed the town’s pump stations,” she said.

“We regret having to do this but the volume of rainfall was greater than the capacity of the town’s systems.

“We apologise and have been in touch with iwi and hapū, the TRC (Taranaki Regional Council) TDHB (Taranaki District Health Board) and recreational groups.”

The quantity of water to be treated meant water coming out of New Plymouth’s wastewater treatment plant was not up to its usual standard either, Baker said.

“Warning signs regarding swimming and food gathering are being put up at both Waitara and Waiwhakaiho.

“Please follow the warning signs and do not collect kai from affected waterways for 28 days, and don’t swim in affected areas for two days.”

The ageing water network is to be considered for funding in the council’s next 10-year plan, she said.

A report this year into the state of the district's aged water infrastructure gave options ranging from $300 million in 10 years, to clear the backlog of by-passed maintenance, to $165m over the same period, which would keep replacements on track in the future but not catch up uncompleted work.

New Plymouth has had its share of water network problems in the last few years. In January 2019 up to 1.5 million litres of raw sewage was spilt into the Mangati Stream in Bell Block.

Supplied A car was caught in a slip on State Highway 3 near Urutī on Wednesday afternoon.

The rain has caused havoc further north as well.

Following more than 100mm of rain in Urutī on Wednesday, a slip in the area closed SH3 until 11.30am Thursday.

At 2pm Thursday, Okoki Rd remained closed past the Piko Rd intersection.

Skies cleared across Taranaki on Thursday morning and the Metservice 7-day forecast shows plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures coming up, after a few showers on Friday.