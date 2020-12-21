Rat eaten project wins New Plymouth ladybird breeders spot in international problem-solving competition

Braden Walsh, 15, Anthony Edwards, 16, Indusa Medagedara, 15, George Bish, 16, Luka Marinovich, 16, Kalru Medagedara, 15 are (hopefully) off to Boston next year to compete in Future Problem Solving International.

Despite rats twice eating their study subjects, a group of New Plymouth high schools students have secured themselves a spot in an international problem solving competition.

The six members of the Francis Douglas Memorial College Fauna Farmers team nabbed the coveted spot at the Future Problem Solving final in Boston by breeding native ladybirds.

And although the group presented successful research and execution, which got them first place in their division, the breeding part didn't go too well.

“We had a bit of rat trouble," team member Luka Marinovich said.

The group was attempting to breed bluesteel and 11-spotted ladybirds in the school's agriculture dome but a rat made it inside and ate all of them.

The group started again, ordering more 11-spotted ladybirds, but again a rat broke in and ate them.

But by then their project was completed, and they had enough evidence on how to breed the ladybirds to be able to put together a report and submit their entry in the competition.

The group were inspired to breed native ladybirds back in February 2019, after they came across a picture and article about a dog in Huntly that had a mouth infested with exotic harlequin ladybirds.

The orange and black-spotted insects are native to Central and Eastern Asia and were first discovered in Auckland in 2016. They are now considered a seasonal pest.

Importantly, the harlequin ladybird, not only eats aphids, which is the main food source for native ladybirds, but they also eat other ladybird species.

SUPPLIED The group came across this photo of a dog infested with harlequin ladybirds and decided to research what was being done to protect our native ladybirds.

So teammates Anthony Edwards, Braden Walsh, Indusa Medagedara, George Bish, Kalru Medagedara and Luka Marinovich began looking into what was being done for New Zealand’s native ladybirds.

“And they were in trouble," Marinovich said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The group studied and bred native ladybugs as part of the sustainability project.

Though the study did not end up increasing the numbers of native ladybirds in New Zealand, the process was enough to win the group the senior division for community problem solving.

Should travel restrictions be lifted by June the group will travel to Boston for the international final.

It will cost them about $8000 each to get there, and they had already begun looking at fundraising ideas.

If they're unable to travel to America, organisers were looking to send them to Australia or even Queenstown.

The group wasn't the first from the college to represent New Zealand in Boston.

In 2019, the school made history by being the first to have two teams come first and second in their division, beating out 15 teams from around the world, for creating a greenhouse out of plastic bottles and a community garden.