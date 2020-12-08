NPDC climate report not adequate ahead of long-term plan, says councillor

Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes said a climate impact report to council did not give enough information ahead of big decisions coming up. (file photo)

A New Plymouth District councillor has criticised a climate change impact report which she says does not give adequate information ahead of big decisions facing the council.

Amanda Clinton-Gohdes said the New Plymouth District Council Response to Climate Change report only covered adapting to its to the effects.

It did not cover reducing the severity of climate change, which will be covered in a second report.

However, this second report will not be ready before the council considers its final 2021-31 Long-Term Plan next year, which guides spending on projects such as infrastructure.

As a result, councillors would be making decisions without full knowledge of one of the biggest risks they faced, Clinton-Gohdes said.

She said she had been told that combining the reports would have been "big and ungainly”.

“I don't buy it, because we deal with big and ungainly reports all the time,” she told Tuesday's meeting of the Finance, Audit and Risk committee.

To be ill-informed in terms of understanding the risks associated with climate change when going into the plan process “isn't really good enough”.

The report looks at range of infrastructure issues, such as drinking water, wastewater pipes, and roads in the coastal hazard zones and how they would be affected by changes in the climate.

Moving assets away from hazard zones when they are due for replacement is now a standard consideration, the report said.

Storm water systems are now designed on a 100-year life expectancy, and drinking water supplies are estimated to have a drought level of service sufficient to withstand a one in 100-year drought.

NPDC group manager of infrastructure and assets David Langford said the council was taking climate change seriously.

He referred to replacing street lights with LED bulbs, changing from bitumen to emulsion for roads which reduced the council's carbon footprint by about 500 tonnes a year, switching recycling trucks to electric vehicles, and a potential transport strategy looking at building fewer roads and putting more people in clean buses.

"Council isn't without a track record on making progress with regard to emissions," he told the meeting.

Councillor Stacey Hitchcock said the council was taking its climate urgency declaration, made about a year ago, very seriously.

The committee noted the report.